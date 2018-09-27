Nick Conrad filmed the video for his controversial song, PLB, in the Paris suburban town of Noisy-le-Grand. (Michel Rubinel/AFP/Getty Images)

The song is called “PLB,” a French acronym for “hang the whites,” and it has launched a bitter public debate about “anti-white racism” in France.

Nick Conrad, a previously obscure rapper who describes himself as “a black artist, Parisian, proud and sophisticated,” produced a provocative music video describing the killing of white babies in schools that was taken down from YouTube on Wednesday amid intense public outcry.

The artist has received criticism from across France’s political spectrum and may soon face charges under the country’s strict hate speech regulations.

On Thursday, a spokesman for the Paris Prosecutor confirmed to The Washington Post that a formal investigation has been launched, specifically with regard to whether Conrad’s video constitutes an incitement to a crime.

“I condemn without reservation these abject remarks and ignominious attacks,” Gerard Collomb, France’s Interior Minister, wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

Activists, however, fear that the focus on hate speech and “anti-white” racism distracts from the very real racism against blacks and immigrants that French society tries to ignore.

“If you ask me, does anti-white racism exist? I can say yes, and this is very good example of it. However, if you ask me is there anti-white discrimination in France? The answer in no,” said Louis-Georges Tin, a representative of black organizations in France. “I don’t think there is anyone in France who didn’t find a job or an apartment because he or she is white.”

The real problem with the conversation that has ensued, Tin said, is false equivalence. “Many conservative people speak of anti-white racism just to put anti-white and anti-black racism on the same level and on the same stage, which is impossible.”

Conrad’s lyrics have also struck a nerve in the country that has born the brunt of Europe’s recent struggle with terrorist violence. By far the most controversial portion was a passage about entering a school and indiscriminately murdering white children.

“I go to nurseries and kill white babies,” the lyrics of “PLB” go. “Catch them quickly and hang their parents, tear them up to entertain black kids of all ages big and small. Whip them hard — frankly, it stinks of death as blood is gushing.”

Those particular words recalled the attack that in many ways began France’s terrible odyssey with terrorist violence: the 2012 assault on the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, in which Mohamed Merah, a 23-year-old petty criminal of Algerian descent, shot and killed four people, including three children under the age of 10.

The case of Conrad also underscored the ways in which the cultural sphere, and rap music specifically, remains highly politicized in France. The scandal erupted just days after Medine, another French rapper, albeit much better known, canceled a long-awaited concert in the Bataclan, where 89 of the 130 victims of the November 2015 Islamic State terrorist attacks on Paris were killed.

Far right supporters had threatened to protest the performance by Medine, who is Muslim, in droves, and the rapper nixed the concert “out of respect” for the “families of the victims.”

[France is officially blind to ‘race.’ This black Muslim woman sees it everywhere.]

The scandal over Conrad only deepened when one of the country’s most controversial figures, black comedian Dieudonné M’bala M’bala, who has been convicted of hate speech in France on a number of occasions for anti-Semitic remarks and gestures, voiced his support and posted “PLB” on his Facebook page.

Conrad has since gone on the defensive, insisting late Wednesday in an interview on France’s RTL radio network that his music was not intended as a “call to hate” but rather as “a fiction that shows things that, from beginning to end, really happened to black people.”

“All the elements that are cited in the piece, one by one, really touched and marked black people in the flesh,” he said.

The essential idea, Conrad continued, was to “invert the roles” of power socially assigned to whites and blacks.

To plead his case, Conrad emphasized one particular scene from the “PLB” video — where Conrad’s character and another black man attack a white man on the sidewalk, crushing his skull. This, Conrad noted, was a clear allusion to American History X, the 1998 American drama in which a neo-Nazi character attacks a black man in precisely the same way.

The government seems unconvinced, as does the International League Against Racism and Anti-Semitism (LICRA), France’s leading anti-hate speech organization.

“The call for racist killing in Nick Conrad’s video is abject and incredibly violent,” a LICRA statement read. “The freedom of creation does not mean the freedom to call for the hanging of white people because of the color of their skin.”

On a deeper level, however, the Conrad scandal has struck at the explosive heart of identity politics in a society that officially refuses to recognize racial difference of any kind — yet is perennially consumed with debates over racism and national identity.

In the outcry over “PLB,” the question is particularly explosive: can white people experience racism?

The usual suspects — including those associated with white supremacy — have wasted no time in arguing in the affirmative.

Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s far-right Rassemblement National, a party whose message often relies on anti-immigrant, and specifically anti-Muslim rhetoric, was quick to attack what she called “an anti-white racism that no self-proclaimed expert or media person speaks of.”

For others, however, all this talk about “anti-white racism” distracts from the real victims in this nominally colorblind society whose leadership class is still predominantly white.

“I find the video absolutely disgusting and was not able to watch it to the end,” said Rokhaya Diallo, a well-known French television journalist and writer whose remarks on “state racism” saw her dismissed from a government panel late last year. “But the polemic launched in response to it has given a real impression that there is a real problem with anti-white racism in France, which is not the case.”

“White people in France are not in danger,” Diallo said, referencing the issue of police brutality. In 2016, for instance, a 24-year-old black man named Adama Traore was trampled and killed by French police in the town of Beaumont-sur-Oise, but his death was not a topic that elicited widespread condemnation from within the French government.

“The same people who are so upset about a rapper who had no real audience before this incident are never so upset about the real people who are killed in France, the Arabs and the blacks,” Diallo said.

Conrad’s explanations, meanwhile, seem unlikely to appease public opinion or the barrage of social media attacks he has engendered. “It’s a message of love in depth,” he said on RTL, referring to his video. “More than a message of hate.”

