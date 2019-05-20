The Eiffel Tower, the iconic signature of the Parisian skyline, was evacuated Monday afternoon after a climber scaled its heights.

Tourists first noticed the spectacle as they waited in line to ride the elevators up to the viewing decks. They posted to social media impromptu video they recorded of a climber near the top of the 324-meter (1,063-foot) tower.

The Tower — visited by approximately 7 million people every year — was immediately closed and evacuated as authorities rushed to the scene.

“The Eiffel Tower is currently closed until further notice,” the organization that runs the monument said in a statement. “We kindly advise our visitors to postpone their visit.”

No details about the climber were immediately released, and the organization began refunding prepaid tickets of those who had reserved their visits for Monday afternoon.

The Eiffel Tower is a universally recognizable Parisian landmark celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2019.

