BONNEUIL-SUR-MARNE, France — Unpopular at home, French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to win back the hearts of the French now that his G-7 summit hosting duties are behind him.

The far tougher job on his plate took Macron this week to a warehouse southwest of Paris. The French leader was a picture of empathy while listening to workers there.

Macron told men in orange safety vests that everyone has a relative “ending up by the wayside.”

It’s a change in tone and style for Macron that is designed to change French public perception.

Critics accused him of being haughty and arrogant through much of his early presidency. Humility couldn’t hurt after months of protests badly damaged his credibility.

