Without a comprehensive plan for what to do about migrants rescued in the Mediterranean, European countries continue to fight about what to do in each case.
June 2018
AQUARIUS (NGO)
629 migrants | A week at sea after rescue
Italy blocked the Aquarius from coming to port. Malta also refused. Spain stepped in to accept the vessel, which then spent nearly a week in heavy seas navigating to Valencia.
June 2018
LIFELINE (NGO)
230 migrants | A week at sea after rescue
Italy again closed its doors. The migrants ultimately landed in Malta and were divvied up among several other E.U. countries.
July 2018
SAROSET 5 (COMMERCIAL)
40 migrants | 2 weeks at sea after rescue
The vessel docked in Tunisia after Italy, France and Malta refused entry.
August 2018
DICIOTTI (ITALIAN COAST GUARD)
177 migrants | at least five days at port
The migrants were kept on board for five days even after they arrived at a Sicilian port. They were allowed to disembark after several other countries, as well as the Italian Catholic Chuch, agreed to take them.
January 2019
SEA WATCH AND SEA EYE (NGOs)
49 migrants | 19 days at sea after rescue
Thirty-two migrants rescued by the Sea Watch were in limbo for nearly three weeks until Malta opened its doors, as part of a redistribution deal involving nine countries. Another 17 migants on another ship, the Sea Eye, arrived in Malta as part of the same arrangement after waiting for two weeks.
March 2019
EL HIBLU 1 (OIL TANKER)
100 migrants | one or two days at sea
The vessel intended to send the migrants back to Libya. But several migrants, fearful of returning to that country, allegedly overtook the boat by force and directed it toward Malta. Maltese special forces unit stormed the boat, regained control, and escorted it to port, where the migrants were allowed to disembark.
April 19
SEA EYE (NGOS)
64 migrants | 10 days at sea
Italy and Malta both denied the vessel port entry; the migrants ultimately disembarked in Malta with military patrol boats, to be distributed among four countries.
June 2019
MARIDIVE 601 (COMMERCIAL)
75 migrants | three weeks
An Egyptian tugboat that rescued migrants was stranded at sea without port access until Tunisia opened its doors.
June 2019
SEA WATCH (NGO)
43 migrants | two weeks and counting
The vessel rescued the migrants, headed toward Italy, and was ordered not to enter Italian territorial waters. The boat remained in international waters until its 14th day at sea with the rescued migrants, when the captain decided to defy Italian orders and head toward the island of Lampedusa.
