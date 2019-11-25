Monday’s event was held to mark the International Day for Eradication of Gender Violence.

Footage on Spanish public broadcaster TVE showed Otmani, who leads an association supporting migrant women, also accusing Ortega of reaping political gains at the expense of gender violence victims.

The Moroccan-born activist lost mobility in her legs in 1997 when she was shot by her brother-in-law after stepping in to protect her sister from him.

