Moscow has banned public events to curb the spread of the coronavirus. On Tuesday, Azar came to the city’s police headquarters to protest against the jailing, on extortion charges, of an activist who monitors police corruption.
His arrest elicited outrage among journalists and opposition activists. On Thursday, 13 people were detained for picketing the police headquarters.
Amnesty International, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and Russia’s Presidential Human Rights Council condemned the crackdown and urged authorities to release the protesters.
Activists vowed to continue pickets in Azar’s support despite police warnings about the ban on public events.
