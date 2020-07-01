The protest comes as Germany’s parliament prepares to vote Friday on legislation codifying plans to phase out the burning of coal by 2038.
Critics contend that the government plan isn’t ambitious enough. Greenpeace objects,among other things, to the fact that utility companies can expect to receive about 4.35 billion euros ($4.9 billion) in the coming years for taking their plants offline.
___
Follow all AP stories about climate change at https://apnews.com/Climate.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.