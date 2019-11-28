Activists say that small plants are being built for profit without regards for the local community, while also inflicting lasting damage on the environment and destroying the previously untouched rivers and their eco-systems.

Just in Bosnia, participants say, there are plans to build 300 dams on 244 rivers. In the region, some 2,700 hydropower plants are envisaged in the coming years.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD