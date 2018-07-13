BERLIN — German police say a 26-year-old Afghan man has been shot dead outside a fitness club in the northern city of Hamburg.

A spokesman for Hamburg police said the shooting happened Friday afternoon and a suspect has been arrested.

Police spokesman Ulf Wundrack said a 23-year-old German-Afghan man was detained after trying to flee the scene by car.

Wundrack said the circumstances of the killing were “still completely unclear.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.