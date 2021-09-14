One immigrant, who described each day in Greece as feeling like “an entire year,” said he now needs a cocktail of pills for sleeplessness and depression. Another, who works only sporadically, regularly skips meals so her children can eat; even so, one child became malnourished to the point of hospitalization. Another Afghan, Fatah Mohammad, 33, said he sometimes punches himself in the head, raging about his own helplessness in a place where he can’t speak the language and where social services are strained. Though he’s been in Greece since November 2019, he hasn’t managed even to enroll his 7-year-old in school.