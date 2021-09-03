“If you want to go all the way to strategic autonomy, you do have to have a European command — you can’t keep pretending you can follow the NATO command structure,” said Fabrice Pothier, a former NATO policy chief. “That will indeed create some friction with NATO and possibly with the U.S. and the U.K. But on the other hand, it’s up to the European Union to explain, ‘This is for us to use when you don’t want to step in and do something.’ ”