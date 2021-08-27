Other countries fell further short of their targets. Germany, whose last soldiers flew out of Afghanistan on Thursday evening, said it had rescued around 4,000 Afghans — far shy of the 10,000 people it had identified as at risk.
The troop departures marked a new phase of uncertainty and fear for those who worked side-by-side with everyone from foreign troops to aid workers to project coordinators. While the United States is continuing airlifts, it is focusing on its own Afghan partners and stranded citizens.
From Berlin to Ottawa, questions have been raised as to why more was not done to save those who were vulnerable sooner.
An army of veterans and volunteers organizes online to evacuate Afghans, from thousands of miles away
“I think humanity has fallen apart,” said one employee of a local nongovernmental organization contracted by the German government, whose name has been withheld by The Washington Post after he said he was not in a fit enough mental state to decide on the risk. He shared a photo of what he said was one of his colleagues, beheaded by the Taliban when they took over his neighborhood.
“It feels as though I am so alone,” he said, his voice breaking as he spoke.
European governments have said they were left with little choice but to end their military rescue operations as the United States pulls out.
Officials have said that no one could have predicted the speediness of the Taliban takeover, but critics say that visa programs for those at risk were initially slow and restrictive: until it was too late.
“We left behind the people who trusted our country, it’s a disaster,” said French Sen. Nathalie Goulet. “We will have blood on our hands.”
French officials said they evacuated around 2,500 people over the past 10 days but Goulet estimates that about 1,000 people — those who worked with the French military and their family — remain.
“They are going to be killed,” she said. “It’s like a witch-hunting party. They are at the top of the list of the traitors of the Taliban because they have been working for a foreign army.”
The Taliban, for its part, has promised amnesty to all those who worked with the coalition or former government but there have been reports of killings since its takeover.
Afghans who worked for France have been desperately emailing Goulet, sharing their work and identification documents and asking for her help arranging a flight out of Kabul.
One Afghan man who worked with the French military for nearly seven years and shared his proof of employment said he has not left his Kabul home in 10 days because he is afraid Taliban militants are searching for him.
“I am here without any support and assistance,” he said, adding that he was blocked from the airport.
Sharif Karimi, 31, an Afghan translator for British forces also said he tried to get to the airport on Thursday after being approved for evacuation but was stopped by the Taliban.
“The Taliban were just beating us and warning us, we will shoot you … you should leave the place,” he said, adding that he knew at least seven or eight other interpreters left behind.
“We are so worried … Our lives are not safe here,” he said in a series of video messages sent to The Post on Friday morning. He said he was not concerned about having his identity hidden as he was already in danger.
Wallace, the British defense minister, has suggested some people left behind try to get to a border. He estimates that as many as 150 British nationals were still in Afghanistan though not all wanted to leave.
Traveling to the borders is incredibly risky, stranded Afghans said, with border crossings shut and the Taliban on patrol.
Charlie Herbert, who served as a British military commander in Afghanistan, said the evacuation crisis was “entirely avoidable.”
The British government Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy was set up in April, and people should have been fast tracked, he said: “Instead, the blood of my Afghan friends and colleagues is on the home secretary and defense secretary’s hands.”
He said he was in touch with “dozens of former interpreters left behind, abandoned, many of whom haven’t been connected at all in the last two weeks by British authorities.”
There have been similar issues with interpreters for Canada’s army, and some veterans began paying out of their own pockets to get Afghans who assisted them during the war to safety. Canada last month announced a “path to protection” for those who were “at risk due to their work,” such as cooks, drivers, interpreters, security guards and their families.
On Thursday, as he announced that Canada’s evacuation effort had concluded, Gen. Wayne Eyre, Canada’s acting chief of the defense staff, said that the country had evacuated roughly 3,700 people from Afghanistan, including Canadian citizens and permanent residents, as well as Afghans bound for Canada or allied countries.
It is far short of the 6,000 that officials estimated would be eligible for resettlement under the program for those who assisted Canada’s war effort.
“We wish we could have stayed longer and rescued everyone who was so desperate to leave,” Eyre said. “That we could not is truly heartbreaking, but the circumstances on the ground rapidly deteriorated.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has come under severe criticism for what critics call the government’s slapdash response, has pledged to resettle a total of 20,000 Afghans in the “coming months and years,” including human rights defenders, journalists and women leaders.
Germany initially said only those who worked for its military or government in the past two years were eligible, later expanding that to those employed since 2013 amid outcry.
Subcontractors or those who have worked for partner organizations are also not included, like the employee of the Afghan organization who said his colleague was killed and describes himself as the public face of German projects on the ground.
European leaders have said their efforts will not end with the airlifts, however. French President Emmanuel Macron said that France is in talks with the Taliban to allow the evacuation of “several hundred” additional Afghans. In Belgium, where about 1,400 people have been rescued, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said officials based in Pakistan will continue working to evacuate an estimated 150 people at risk. Germany, which has around 300 citizens left in Afghanistan, has made similar assurances. But those left behind were skeptical.
“If the Germans weren’t able to evacuate us when their troops were here, how will they do it after?” said one employee of GIZ, which carries out the government’s development projects.
She said she had been waiting for some kind of call from German authorities for two weeks, but had heard nothing. “The bureaucracy of the German government really kills us.”
The GIZ referred questions to the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, which declined to comment on how many of GIZ’s Afghan staffers were evacuated. “We have assured all Afghan employees and their families that we will not let them down in this difficult situation but will support them quickly, directly and unbureaucratically,” it said in an email. “Of course, this support also applies to national employees who want to remain in Afghanistan despite the current situation.”
Messages of one of GIZ’s meetings between its country director and Afghan local staff shared with The Post and verified by participants, give a glimpse of the growing desperation for employees on the ground, as the Taliban closed in on Kabul.
During the meeting, the country director offered staff willing to stay in Afghanistan a year’s salary as an “alternative” to relocation.
“Safety is first, we don’t want money,” replied GIZ local staff member.
“We feel betrayed, first by our government and then by GIZ,” said another. “Afghan Lives Matter,” read another message.
Thebault reported from Brussels, Adam from London. Amanda Coletta in Toronto and William Glucroft in Berlin contributed.