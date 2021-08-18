Speaking in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised hard-won successes in Afghanistan over the last 20 years — specifically the 3.6 million girls now in school there, and the fragile democracy that saw women elected to political office.
But his own lawmakers warned that all the gains of the last 20 might soon be lost.
Johnson told lawmakers that events in Afghanistan “have unfolded faster than I think even the Taliban expected.” In the session, both Johnson and President Biden came under tough criticism for the chaos seen in Afghanistan over the last few days.
Johnson warned the Taliban that it would be judged “on the choices it makes and by its actions rather than its words — on its attitude to terror, to crime and narcotics, as well as humanitarian access and the rights of girls to receive an education.”
The prime minister committed an additional 800 British troops to the Kabul airport to assist with ongoing evacuations of British nationals and locals who worked as support staff and interpreters for British government. Several thousand have already been airlifted to Britain, Johnson said. He added that the fraught atmosphere seen over the weekend has calmed somewhat and that the Taliban are allowing people to leave the country.
Britain vowed on Tuesday to help 20,000 Afghan refugees resettle in Britain in the coming years. It promised to take 5,000 in the first year — a figure that one lawmaker called “pitiful.”
Britain has sacrificed blood and treasure in Afghanistan, and has long experience in the region, dating to the Anglo-Afghan Wars, which began in 1839 when British troops invaded from their base in India to put an exiled ruler on the throne — and to blunt Russian influence there.
After the 9/11 terrorist attacks against its ally the United States, in which 67 British nationals were killed, the U.K. sent the second-largest contingent of forces to the country, deploying 150,000 military personnel over the years. Britain even sent a prince. Harry served two deployments in Afghanistan.
In all, 457 British soldiers died, and many thousands came home, wounded in body or mind.
Some lawmakers rose to condemn Biden for withdrawing U.S. troops and air support, and for his remarks on Monday night.
The raucous chamber went quiet when Tory lawmaker and Afghanistan veteran, Tom Tugendhat, rose to speak. He lambasted Biden for questioning the courage of the Afghan troops that he fought alongside.
“To claim that they ran is shameful,” Tugendhat said.
His words were echoed by Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, who said he “couldn’t believe it” when Biden said the Afghans appeared unwilling to fight. It showed the American president had “no awareness” of what was happening on the ground, he said.
Still, it was Johnson who came under the sharpest questions.
The head of the opposition, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, accused the prime minister of “staggering complacency” and mocked him and his foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, for both being on vacation as Kabul fell.
“You cannot coordinate an international response from the beach,” Starmer said.
Britain had 18 months to prepare for the departure of U.S. troops, and so why are British diplomats, including the ambassador, having to scramble to get nationals and staff out of the country, he asked.
Even lawmakers from Johnson’s own Conservative Party sounded frustrated — and angry. Former prime minister and Johnson predecessor, Theresa May, called the Taliban victory “a major setback for British foreign policy.”
Seeming to disparage Johnson’s post-Brexit promise of an activist, influential presence on the world stage, May pointedly asked, “We talk about global Britain, but where is global Britain on the streets of Kabul?”