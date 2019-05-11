BERLIN — German police say it took them several hours to recover the body of a woman from an asylum center in the Bavarian city of Regensburg because angry residents there pelted officers with stones and other objects.

Regensburg police said in a statement they were informed of the 31-year-old African woman’s death Saturday morning but that additional officers had to be called in from surrounding towns before they were able to enter the shelter around noon to retrieve the body. Regensburg police did not say how many officers were involved in the incident.

The statement said the shelter’s residents were highly emotional. No further details were given on the woman’s identity and police could not immediately give the cause of death.

