Spain’s main union of pilot workers, SEPLA, said in a tweet that the plane lost some pieces of its landing gear during takeoff and that the aircraft needs to fly in circles to burn off fuel before landing.
Citing airport sources, Spain’s El Mundo newspaper reported that the plane is carrying 130 passengers and that it lost a wheel during takeoff.
Madrid residents posted videos online showing a plane flying unusually low over the Spanish capital’s center and suburbs.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.