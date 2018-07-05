Police officers guard the entrance to a housing estate on Muggleton Road, after it was confirmed that two people had been poisoned with the nerve-agent Novichok, in Amesbury, Britain, July 5, 2018. (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

British investigators were urgently trying to establish on Thursday how a couple came into contact with the same type of Soviet-era chemical weapon used in an attack against a former Russian spy and his daughter.

Authorities said the latest two victims — identified by friends as British nationals Charlie Rowley, 45, and Dawn Sturgess, 44 — were poisoned by the nerve agent known as Novichok. They were found unconscious on Saturday at a residential property in Amesbury just a few miles from where a nerve agent was used in March to poison the former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his adult daughter, Yulia.

Witnesses told the British press that before Rowley and Sturgess succumbed they were frothing at the mouth, hallucinating and incoherent. The couple are now in a coma at Salisbury District hospital, the same hospital where the Skripals were treated.

Britain’s Home Secretary Sajid Javid is expected to give a statement to Parliament on Thursday about the poisoning.

The incident has raised questions about the public health implications, and concerns over the multimillion pound decontamination effort that followed the Skripal poisoning.

Health officials have insisted that the risk to the wider public is low, but have advised as a “highly precautionary measure” those who visited five sites that Rowley and Sturgess went to on Friday or Saturday should wash their clothes and wipe down their personal items like phones and handbags.

Britain’s security minister, Ben Wallace, told the BBC that the “working assumption” is that the British pair were not directly targeted, but possibly victims of the nerve agent used in the March attack against the Skripals.

He also called on the Russian state to help by passing along details of the original attack. “The Russian state could put this wrong right. They could tell us what happened, what they did and fill in some of the significant gaps that we are trying to pursue...They can come and tell us what happened. I’m waiting for the phone call from the Russian state.”

Russia has expressed concern over the new poisoning but continues to categorically deny any involvement.

Experts have also wondered if the British pair may have come into contact with remnants of Novichok from the original attack.

“What appears to have happened is there’s some debris or collateral from the original attack that is possibly in some sort of syringe or medical container,” Hamish De Bretton-Gordon, a chemical weapons expert, told the BBC. He said that it could have been discarded by the assailants, perhaps in a park or in the river, and then picked up by the British couple.

Testing to identify the poison in both cases was conducted by British scientists at a British military research laboratory in nearby Porton Down, which specializes in work related to chemical weapons.

[Two more victims of Soviet-era nerve agent poisoned in British town]

After a lengthy treatment, the Skripals were released from a hospital and continue to recover in an undisclosed location, protected by British authorities. Prime Minister Theresa May blamed Russia for the nerve agent assault against them.

The latest two victims were found in Amesbury, about eight miles north of Salisbury, where the Skripals were attacked.

Authorities said the cases may be related, but they did not say how.

“We are not in a position to say whether the nerve agent was from the same batch that the Skripals were exposed to. The possibility that these two investigations might be linked is clearly a line of inquiry for us,” Scotland Yard Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, a leader of the counterterrorism task force of 100 agents, said Wednesday.

Basu did not say how or where the latest victims were exposed to the nerve agent but added, “at this stage, no one else has presented with the same symptoms linked to this incident . . . The priority for the investigation team now is to establish how these two people have come into contact with this nerve agent.”

He said, “I would add that the complex investigation into the attempted murders of Yulia and Sergei remains ongoing, and detectives continue to sift through and assess all the available evidence and are following every possible lead to identify those responsible, for what remains a reckless and barbaric criminal act.”

British police declared a “major incident” early Wednesday — four days after the two victims were exposed. Local police initially suspected the two had consumed heroin or crack cocaine from a contaminated batch of drugs.

Sam Hobson, 29, a friend of Rowley and Sturgess’s, told the Daily Telegraph that the day before they fell ill, the three of them were in Salisbury visiting a number of sites in the town’s center, not far from where the Skripals were found.

A spokesman for the prime minister said the incident “is being treated with the utmost seriousness.”

Police cordoned off several sites in both Amesbury and Salisbury where they suspected the couple visited, including a church, a pharmacy and a park.

