The Associated Press, citing Albania’s Defense Ministry, said one person who lives 30 miles north of the capital, Tirana, died after jumping from his home in an attempt to escape.
Unverified videos on social media showed collapsed and damaged buildings.
Albania is one of Europe’s poorest countries and has been in long discussions to join the European Union.
It is the second time in two months that Albania has been hit by a significant earthquake. In September, a 5.6-magnitude tremor hit roughly the same area and caused dozens of injuries. It was said to be Albania’s most powerful earthquake in 30 years.
