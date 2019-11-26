ROME — Albania was struck early Tuesday by its strongest earthquake in decades, killing at least four and injuring 150 according to the Associated Press, and raising fears of widespread destruction.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 6.4-magnitude earthquake caused tremors throughout the Balkans into southern Italy. Its epicenter was along Albania’s western coast, just north of the port city of Durrës. The earthquake came just before 4 a.m. local time and originated from a fairly shallow depth, just 12 miles underground. Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones, because their waves lose less energy before reaching the surface.