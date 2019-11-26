ROME — Albania was struck early Tuesday by its strongest earthquake in decades, killing at least four and injuring 150 according to the Associated Press, and raising fears of widespread destruction.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 6.4-magnitude earthquake caused tremors throughout the Balkans into southern Italy. Its epicenter was along Albania’s western coast, just north of the port city of Durrës. The earthquake came just before 4 a.m. local time and originated from a fairly shallow depth, just 12 miles underground. Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones, because their waves lose less energy before reaching the surface.

The Associated Press, citing Albania’s Defense Ministry, said one person who lives 30 miles north of the capital, Tirana, died after jumping from his home in an attempt to escape.

Unverified videos on social media showed collapsed and damaged buildings.

Albania is one of Europe’s poorest countries and has been in long discussions to join the European Union.

It is the second time in two months that Albania has been hit by a significant earthquake. In September, a 5.6-magnitude tremor hit roughly the same area and caused dozens of injuries. It was said to be Albania’s most powerful earthquake in 30 years.

