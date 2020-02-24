Meta was referring to issue of Albania’s Constitutional Court. Six of its nine seats are vacant after a vetting process found the sitting judges could not prove that all their property had been acquired legitimately or that they had met anti-corruption and professional standards throughout their careers. Filling the seats has turned into a fight among the political parties.
The political turmoil comes as the Balkan nation of nearly 3 million people has been enacting reforms in hopes of getting a green light to launch EU membership talks.
Though the president should be a unifying factor in the country, Meta has called for a rally on March 2 against the government, a move supported by the opposition.
For months last year, the opposition held protests that often turned into violent clashes with police. It also boycotted parliament and a local vote, accusing the government of vote-rigging and of links to organized crime.
Since taking the post three years ago Meta, former leader of the Socialist Movement for Integration Party, a small left-wing grouping now in opposition, has always been a vocal opponent of the governing Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama.
The Socialists, who dominate parliament, have launched impeachment proceedings against Meta, the first in post-communist Albania, stemming from his attempt to cancel last year’s municipal elections.
The parliament is expected to produce a report in March that will likely ask for Meta’s ouster.
