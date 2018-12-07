TIRANA, Albania — Public university students protesting in the Albanian capital have rejected an offer from the country’s prime minister to hold talks on their demands.

Thousands of students blocked a main street in front of the Education Ministry on Friday saying their demands — a halving of tuition fees, better accommodation and student involvement in decision-making bodies — are not negotiable.

Annual tuition fees for bachelor courses range from 20,000 to 45,000 leks ($180-410).

Students also are staging protests in other cities and some have traveled to Tirana pledging to continue boycotting classes until their demands are met.

In a video posted to Facebook, Prime Minister Edi Rama says he is prepared to meet students’ representatives any time.

