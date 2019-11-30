People carry clothes and other supplies distributed by authorities in Thumane, western Albania, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. The operation to find survivors and recover bodies from Albania’s deadly earthquake was winding down Friday as the death toll climbed to 49. (Visar Kryeziu/Associated Press)By Associated Press November 30, 2019 at 3:45 AM ESTTIRANA, Albania — The search and rescue operation for earthquake survivors in Albania has ended, with no more bodies believed to be in the ruins.Prime Minister Edi Rama said Saturday the death toll is 50 from Tuesday’s 6.4-magnitude pre-dawn quake. About 2,000 people were injured.Rama said preliminary figures showed about 900 buildings in Durres and more than 1,465 in Tirana, the capital, were seriously damaged.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy