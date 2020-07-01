“Putin is using the public vote to make ordinary people his accomplices in extending his rule and sanctioning the domination of an ultraconservative ideology,” wrote Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior fellow and the chairman of the Russian Domestic Politics and Political Institutions Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

“If the turnout and votes in favor of changing the constitution are high enough, Putin will be able to use those figures as a license whenever the nation is unhappy, to say: ‘Look, it wasn’t just my administration and I, it was you who wanted this! Together we wanted to uphold this model of governance, and you share responsibility for it with me,’” Kolesnikov added.

Putin’s plans were nearly derailed by the coronavirus pandemic; the vote was initially scheduled for April 22 but then delayed as the country’s infections skyrocketed. The resulting economic downturn from slumping oil prices led to Putin’s popularity sinking with it.

The independent Levada Center pollster reported that in April and May, 59 percent of survey participants said they approved of the job Putin was doing as president — still high for most world leaders, but never before in his 20-year reign has that number dipped below 60.

But even during what some analysts have referred to as the most challenging period of Putin’s presidency so far, Wednesday’s vote held no suspense. Russian bookstores started selling copies of the new constitution weeks ago.

Though the country still has the third-most confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, nearly all restrictions were lifted by June 24 — the day before the week-long early voting period started. During those six days, national turnout topped 55 percent, the Central Election Commission said Wednesday.

Voting stations had face masks, gloves and sanitizing wipes on hand. Residents in Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod region had the option to vote online, and local election commissions said Tuesday that nearly 1.1 million people had done so.

But the voter protection movement, Golos, said that as of Tuesday afternoon, it received 1,587 reports of voting violations, 682 of which contained evidence. Pavel Lobkov, a journalist for the independent television station Dozhd, said he was able to vote twice — once online and once in-person. On Tuesday, a Muscovite family arrived at a voting station and learned someone had already falsely voted for every member online.

Russia’s Central Election Commission head, Ella Pamfilova, told state TV last week that any instances of double-voting will be discovered “at the last stage.”

Amid multiple reports of businesses pushing their employees to vote, a BBC Russia reporter was accidentally added to a WhatsApp group chat of Moscow Metro union workers that asked participants to vote, identify where they planned to vote and then report back after they had actually done so.

But while the vote was widely advertised — across billboards and with prize incentives — the constitutional amendments promising social payments or defining marriage as between a man and a woman were the ones emphasized. That a yes vote would help Putin consolidate power was rarely mentioned.

In his televised address to Russians Tuesday that was recorded in front of a World War II memorial and was Putin’s final word to citizens before the main day of voting, he didn’t address what their approval would mean for him personally.