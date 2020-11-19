“The suspect...is accused of being a member of a terrorist organization and participating in acts of terrorism, with participation in multiple acts of willful homicide,” a police statement said.
The statement said the man moved to Greece in March 2018 and kept a “digital record” of his alleged criminal actions which forensic experts were examining.
Greek police gave no further details of where and when the killings in which the suspect allegedly participated took place.
The Islamic State group held large areas in northern Iraq, extending into Syria, in 2014 but lost most of the territory by late 2017.
