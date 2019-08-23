Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine, who was arrested for alleged spying in Moscow at the end of 2018, stands in a cage while waiting for a hearing in a court room in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

MOSCOW – Paul Whelan, the 49-year-old American who was arrested here eight months ago on suspicion of being a spy, was told by a judge Friday that he will have to spend another two months in jail while prosecutors continue their pre-trial investigation.

He said he was the victim of a “political kidnapping.”

When he arrived in the courtroom, Whelan said he had been injured by the jail guards and was in pain. Judge Yelena Kaneva of the Lefortovsky District Court eventually summoned an ambulance crew, who examined Whelan and said there was no need to treat him. He has a hernia, and his lawyers have argued that it has been exacerbated in jail.

After the medics were through, the hearing resumed.

Whelan, an ex-Marine who holds passports from four countries, was arrested in his room at the Metropol Hotel in Moscow in late December. He had come to Russia on a tourist visa. His defense lawyers have argued that a flash drive containing “state secrets” was planted in his pocket. So far, no evidence against him has been presented in court.

At the end of the hearing, Kaneva extended the arrest until the end of October. One of Whelan’s lawyers told the Interfax news agency that he expected an indictment to be filed within a few weeks.

As reporters were being shooed out of the courtroom, Whelan, standing in the usual barred defendant’s cage, quickly read out a statement he had prepared. “I’m innocent of any charges,” he said. “No crime ever occurred. There is no evidence of a crime. This is a setup. Isolation continues in order to force a false confession. Medical care for injuries inflicted by the FSB in prison has been refused.” The FSB is Russia’s security service.

He also said that “full consular access has been denied.”

Whelan was the director of corporate security for an auto-parts maker. In addition to his American passport, he also holds passports from Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

