The verdict is almost certain to be appealed. But it marks the conclusion of a lengthy initial trial that examined how a night that started with two Americans trying to buy drugs ended with an officer bleeding to death on a Roman street, stabbed 11 times.
The case has attracted plenty of attention in Italy, in part because it is exceedingly rare for tourists to be charged with violent crimes. The carabinieri officer, Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, had been a newlywed and was hailed as a hero after his death, honored with a state funeral. Then-Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called his “broken life” a deep national wound.
The trial examined whether the two Americans, high school friends from California, knew whether Cerciello Rega and his partner were police officers during their late-night encounter. Elder, who admitted to the stabbing, said he thought he was being jumped by a drug dealer who’d tackled him and pinned him down. But Cerciello Rega’s partner described the encounter differently and said the officers had shown the Americans their badges.
