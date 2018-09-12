European lawmakers voted Wednesday to initiate sanctions proceedings against the Hungarian government for what they said was backsliding on democracy, an extraordinary censure for a nation that was once a beacon of post-Communist transformation.

The vote, which required a two-thirds supermajority of the European Parliament to pass, declared that there was a “clear risk of serious breach” of European values by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. It was the first step in a process that could ultimately strip Hungary of its voice in decision-making in the European Union.

Orban has lost many of his protectors in his ambitious quest to remake the continent in his model of “illiberal democracy” — a bloc that would be closer to Russia, less open to migration and less concerned about independent judiciaries, a free press and minority rights.

The vote on the proceedings, known as Article 7 from the provision of the European treaties, was welcomed by Orban’s increasingly besieged foes inside Hungary, who saw it as their final hope to preserve democratic values at home. But despite the measure’s symbolism, it is likely too late for Orban’s critics to succeed in blocking Hungary’s E.U. voting rights, or to win major concessions from the Hungarian leader himself.

Orban has teamed up with Poland, another E.U. country that has been slapped for rule of law problems, to protect each other against measures that require unanimity among the 28 E.U. countries.

“The alt-right in Europe is trying to undermine this European Union,” Guy Verhofstadt, a European lawmaker, said ahead of the vote. “And it is in fact trying to take over European politics from within.”

“The commission will resist all attacks on the rule of law. We continue to be very concerned by the developments in some of our member states. Article 7 must be applied whenever the rule of law is threatened,” said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who addressed the parliament in an annual speech on Wednesday.

The gravity of the measure was reflected in the supermajority necessary to pass it onward to E.U. leaders for further study. It passed with 448 lawmakers in favor, 197 against, and 48 abstentions.

[Amid illiberal revolution in Hungary, a university with U.S. roots fights to stay]

Orban on Tuesday castigated European lawmakers in a fiery speech at the parliamentary chambers in Strasbourg, France, saying that “Hungary is going to be condemned because the Hungarian people have decided that this country is not going to be a country of migrants.”

He denounced a report that criticized his government for a long list of violations of democratic norms, saying that he had been elected by his people and that Europe had no right to interfere with the actions of a sovereign government.

“Hungary will not accede to this blackmailing. Hungary will protect its borders, stop illegal migration,” he said, “and if needed we will stand up to you.”

Orban, who has ruled Hungary for 12 of the last 20 years, has been a thorn in the side of E.U. leaders since he came back to office in 2010, cracking down on media freedoms, rewriting laws to favor his center-right Fidesz party and blasting Brussels for allowing a wave of more than 1 million migrants into Europe in 2015.

When Orban began consolidating power following his 2010 election victory, he was largely alone in a leadership role in the European Union in what he calls his “illiberal” platform. Since then, far-right politicians have gained ground across the continent, including in Italy, where they are in government, and in Sweden, where an anti-immigrant party won its best result ever in elections on Sunday.

Along the way, Orban has long been shielded by his alliance with fellow center-right European leaders as part of the European People’s Party, an arrangement that gives them control of the European Parliament and, other leaders have said, more sway over Orban’s moves at home.

The partnership has created increasing uneasiness as leaders who portray themselves as defenders of liberal European values, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, have found themselves covering for Orban as he cracks down on civil society and the free press.

Wednesday’s vote was the first sign of a split. On Monday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who himself has moved his country rightward and had been a steady Orban ally, announced he would direct his Austrian allies in the European Parliament to vote to censure Hungary. Axel Weber, the German leader of the European People’s Party and an influential voice in the debate, said Tuesday night he also had had enough with Hungary.

“The values of the European Union are not negotiable for us,” Weber said. “We had enough dialogue.”

But he also said that the party was split about what to do and would not vote as a bloc. He offered only gentle criticism of Orban, a sign of the Hungarian’s leader enduring influence among the center-right group.

The vote in Strasbourg was being closely watched in Hungary by the people and institutions that have been the targets of increasingly repressive moves by Orban’s government.

Human rights advocates, independent journalists and university administrators have long ago abandoned hope that Orban will be constrained by forces within Hungary, a country that has elected him four times and that has become a de facto one-party state.

Wednesday’s vote was seen as a possible last chance to put a brake on the prime minister’s most illiberal behavior, which has included criminalizing the work of NGOs that assist refugees and an attempt to oust a renowned university.

“If there isn’t a clear signal from the European Parliament, then we have a very tough few months ahead of us,” said Marta Pardavi, chair of the Budapest-based Hungarian Helsinki Committee.

Pardavi’s organization, which advocates on behalf of refugees and other marginalized groups, is among those that could be punished under the so-called Stop Soros Law. The legislation, passed in June, makes it illegal for individuals or groups to help undocumented immigrants to gain asylum.

Pardavi traveled to Brussels last week to lobby parliamentarians to vote to sanction Hungary’s government over the law and other behavior that she sees as jarringly out of step with Europe’s professed values.

“I told them, ‘Right now I am sitting with you talking. But six months down the line, I might be sitting with you in prison.’ I think that was important for them to hear,” Pardavi said.

Also watching the vote carefully were professors, students and administrators at Central University University, a U.S. and Hungarian-accredited institution that has called Budapest home for a quarter-century. It could be forced into exile in the coming months, the culmination of a year-and-a-half campaign by the government to discredit a school that was founded and funded by Soros.

Michael Ignatieff, the university’s president, said the vote could be a key moment in determining whether the university gets to stay. It was also, he said, a critical choice for conservative leaders across Europe who have advocated for CEU but who have, at least until Wednesday, also sought to avoid alienating Orban.

“European conservatism has a very honorable tradition of supporting the rule of law and academic freedom,” said Ignatieff, a human rights scholar and former Canadian politician. “This is when European conservatism defines itself.”

Witte reported from Budapest. Quentin Ariès in Brussels contributed to this report.

Read more

Hungary’s Orban launches his offensive on Europe

Orban promised ‘revenge’ against his enemies. Now they’re preparing for it.

Perspective: Democracy is dying in Hungary. The world should worry.

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news