In this July 18, 2018 photo, soybean farmer Michael Petefish holds soybeans from last season’s crop at his farm near Claremont in southern Minnesota. American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war escalates, hoping the two countries work out their differences before the full impact of China’s retaliatory tariffs hits American soybean and pork producers. (Jim Mone/Associated Press)

GENEVA — Ambassadors from the United States and China have exchanged barbs at the World Trade Organization over the countries’ simmering trade dispute.

The showdown between Dennis Shea and Zhang Xiangchen came at a WTO meeting in Geneva on Thursday, amid concerns the two massive economies are embroiled in a trade war. The Trump administration is putting tariffs on a host of Chinese goods, and China is retaliating.

Shea lashed out at Beijing’s claim that it supports open, transparent, inclusive and non-discriminatory trade. He said: “China’s size magnifies the harm caused by its state-led, mercantilist approach to trade and investment, and this harm is growing every day and can no longer be tolerated.”

Zhang replied that Shea had “made the air smell like gunpowder.”

