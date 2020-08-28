Passenger numbers at Schiphol fell 62.1%, to 13.1 million, while cargo volumes were down 14.5% compared to the first half of 2019.
The airport said in a statement it will cut “several hundred” jobs from its total workforce of around 3,000 to reduce costs.
Schiphol called in its statement for better international cooperation on measures to make air travel safe in the COVID-19 era.
“The international response is currently insufficiently aligned and coordinated. This impacts air travel, and therefore economic recovery,” the airport said.
“Schiphol is in favor of a system of testing for travel to and from countries with an orange or red risk profile,” the airport said. “This can reduce the need for travel bans and quarantine measures.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.