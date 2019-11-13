A ministry statement says it was proved “beyond any doubt” that the two-handled cup painted with ancient runners was the one given to Spiros Louis, the Greek marathon victor in 1896.

Following correspondence with Greek officials, the university agreed to return the cup, which was part of a private German collection it had bought in 1986.

The vessel was presented at a ceremony Wednesday at the National Archaeological Museum in Athens.

