Now, facing a challenge unlike any since World War II, she has dramatically shifted her stance.

Merkel is encouraging the European Union to abandon old constraints, borrow money in vast quantities and channel the cash toward the E.U. nations whose economies have been most devastated by the pandemic. The plan would give E.U. leaders in Brussels some powers akin to running a single nation.

Proponents are calling it Europe’s “Hamiltonian moment,” after the 1790 agreement, engineered by Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, that transformed the United States from a loose confederation of former colonies to a true federation with a central government.

Merkel’s proposal, which she unveiled jointly with French President Emmanuel Macron last week, is expected to be the heart of a vast E.U. economic rescue plan to be announced Wednesday. The chancellor will take questions from parliament on Wednesday, trying to convince them of her approach. Her ability to deliver will frame her legacy in the waning months of her long stewardship of the country. She has vowed to step down by the end of her term next year.

If Merkel is successful in gaining support for her plan, she could bind the European Union together at a moment when it seemed at risk of spinning apart under the pressure of the pandemic. If she fails, euroskeptic politicians could be emboldened — both in rich nations, such as Germany, and struggling ones, such as Italy.

“It was a question of the survival of the European Union,” said Wolfgang Ischinger, a former German ambassador to the United States who is now the head of the Munich Security Conference and has close ties to German policymakers.

“This is not simply a gift which we give away because we like our neighbors so much,” Ischinger said. “It’s about assuring the survival of the European project to which Germany has now been attached to for the last 70 years. Our political future. And we’re not going to let that fall apart.”

The 27 E.U. countries sometimes seem to have 27 different ideas about how to work together, and any economic rescue package will still need unanimous sign-off. Already, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden have signaled their opposition, demanding that help be confined to loans with strings attached. Slovakia and the Czech Republic, which say swift shutdowns helped them escape the worst of the virus, object to supporting what they characterize as the more poorly run countries of Italy and Spain if they do not also receive aid themselves.

Tensions have been building since the opening weeks of the European outbreak, when Italy and then Spain faced mounting death tolls and the E.U. didn’t come to their aid. Germany and France both briefly banned exporting medical equipment such as N95 masks, infuriating Rome, which felt it had been abandoned. China rushed over masks and medical advisers, in a major public relations win for Beijing.

Then, at the end of March, as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte pleaded with E.U. countries to help Italy fight its growing economic challenges, he was spurned by richer neighbors to the north. One official, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra, said the E.U. should investigate why some countries couldn’t manage the economic turmoil of the pandemic on their own.

European policymakers and analysts began to warn about lasting damage to the union.

“We are talking about a crisis that has completely undermined the single market. It has undermined democracy in at least one state. And it has reawakened the lack-of-solidarity debate, coming on the heels of the euro zone crisis and the migration crisis,” said Nathalie Tocci, the head of the Italian Institute of International Affairs, who was an adviser to E.U. policymakers during the Greek debt drama. “Those three things added onto the health and economic crisis are a pretty deadly cocktail.”

Comments about countries being to blame for their own problems were something heard from Germany during the euro crisis that started a decade ago, when Greece was forced to endure multiple rounds of austerity as a condition for repeated E.U. bailouts.

“Unfortunately, Germans have over the last couple of decades developed the idea, which is actually not entirely correct, that we are paying for the lazy life of others,” Ischinger said.

Now, though, Merkel has made an about-face, unveiling alongside Macron a proposal for the E.U. as a collective to borrow up to $545 billion and dole out the aid mostly in the form of grants that would not have to be repaid.

Although Merkel said this would be a one-time measure, and vowed it would set no precedents, the move would still cast the E.U. in a role much like a federal government, raising money centrally and then redistributing it, something it cannot do now. Germany staunchly opposed such measures during the euro crisis.

“It’s much more defensible today. There is a humanistic rationale in it. It’s not any more the lazy Southerners eating our taxes by retiring at age 50,” said George Pagoulatos, who battled northern European closed-fistedness as an economic adviser to Greece’s prime minister and now runs the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy.

Many German economists now say that their neighbors’ economic peril is their own, unlike the perceptions during the euro crisis, when some policymakers argued it would be possible to wall off the consequences of Greece’s being kicked out of the currency union.

“We are at the heart of the E.U. market, so we have a very strong interest in seeing the economic rebounds of Spain and Italy,” said Michael Hüther, head of the German Economics Institute.

Polls suggest Germans may be willing to let Merkel give the effort a try.

A survey commissioned by Der Spiegel last week found that 51 percent of Germans supported the Macron-Merkel plan as a signal of European solidarity. Some 34 percent opposed the proposal and 15 percent were undecided, according to the poll carried out by the Civey research institute.

“We really do have a public and an electorate which, in its vast majority, is very receptive when we properly explain what is at stake,” said Norbert Röttgen, one of the candidates vying to take over Merkel’s Christian Democratic party. A failure for Germany to step up “would have put Europe on the cliff edge of failure,” he said, making it impossible to reach agreement on any other issue.

But there are already voices of dissent among Merkel’s own ranks, a sign of the difficult path to achieve an agreement. E.U. leaders will meet next month and keep negotiating over the summer.

“It’s not the right way,” said Klaus-Peter Willsch, a German Christian Democratic lawmaker who has become one of the most vocal critics. “There will be no end to it. There’s always something special to do, there will be a flood, there will be a hot summer, there will be no way to close that door again.”

Many European policymakers say the recovery plan will be a major step in the evolution of the E.U., no matter where the negotiations end up.

“We are crossing something,” said Pascal Lamy, a French economist who was deeply involved in forging the modern European Union in the 1980s and 1990s and later became head of the World Trade Organization. “Whether it’s a Hamiltonian moment, only the future will tell, but something of a previous red line is crossed.”

