Supporters of the ruling Social Democratic attend a rally outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, June 9, 2018. More than 100,000 supporters of the Romanian government assembled Saturday in the capital dressed in white to protest alleged abuses committed by anti-corruption prosecutors. (Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press)

BUCHAREST, Romania — Some 3,000 protesters have gathered in the Romanian capital to oppose official corruption a day after a massive government rally against anti-corruption prosecutors.

Demonstrators yelled “Justice, not corruption!” and lit up the sky with their mobile phones as night felt in Bucharest on Sunday.

Irina Panzaru, a consultant, accused the government of trying to hijack the justice system after it moved to dismiss the country’s chief anti-corruption prosecutor.

She said: “I think we are slowly moving toward a dictatorship and I am ... horrified.”

More than 100,000 supporters of the center-left government rallied in the same spot Saturday, claiming anti-corruption prosecutors had too much power and abused their office.

The anti-corruption agency successfully prosecuted 713 officials in 2016, including 28 mayors and a senator.

