On Wednesday, Zelenskiy visited the Ukrainian troops in the east, hailing the truce and voicing hope that it will help end the conflict.
But the right-wingers who rallied in the Ukrainian capital denounced the cease-fire deal as a betrayal of Ukrainian interests. They also demanded new legislation to counter those whom they described as “collaborationists” sympathetic to Russian interests, including several TV stations they said must be shut.
After rallying outside the presidential office, the far-right activists pinned a huge banner denouncing what they described as the “occupation and pilfering of Ukraine” by the president’s “Jewish clan” to the building’s entrance.
The United Jewish Community of Ukraine demanded that prosecutors open a probe into what it described as an anti-Semitic act.
There was no immediate reaction from Zelenskiy’s office.
The two ex-Soviet neighbors have been locked in a tug-of-war after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 following the ouster of the former, Moscow-friendly Ukrainian president and cast its support behind separatist insurgents in eastern Ukraine.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.