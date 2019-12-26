SHARING THE WEALTH, AROUND THE COMMONWEALTH
No one knows for sure when Boxing Day started, but some believe it was centuries ago when servants would be given the day after Christmas off as a day of rest. Others trace it back even earlier, to the Roman practice of collecting money in boxes. They say Roman invaders brought the practice to Britain, where it was taken up by the clergy to collect money in boxes for the disadvantaged. The tradition gained popularity during the Victorian era and has flourished to this day. The British Empire may now be a thing of the past, but Boxing Day is still celebrated in some other parts of the Commonwealth, including Canada, Australia and Kenya.
WHAT DO PEOPLE ACTUALLY DO ON BOXING DAY?
Boxing Day has evolved into a day of relaxation and indulgence — and shopping. It is filled with sporting events and is often a day when people open their homes to family and friends who drop by for turkey, ham and perhaps half-consumed bottles of wine left over from Christmas dinner. In Britain it used to be a day for fox hunting in the frost-tinged countryside, but that practice has been mostly banned. In its place, “Boxing Day Sales” have flourished, with many Britons lifted from their post-Christmas torpor by the lure of low prices.
