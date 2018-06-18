MOSCOW — Day 5 of the World Cup was a European sweep.

Three favored teams from Europe — Sweden, Belgium and England — won their World Cup openers over squads from elsewhere.

England’s win was the most dramatic, 2-1 over Tunisia on a header by Harry Kane in stoppage time. Earlier Monday, Sweden got past South Korea 1-0 and Belgium had little trouble with Panama in a 3-0 win.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.