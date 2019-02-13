In this photo taken on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, a fisherman checks a net during a traditional winter smelt fish festival on Lusiai lake some 120 kilometers (74 miles) north of Vilnius, Lithuania. Winter months means weekends on frozen lakes for smelt-crazed Lithuanians, who fish the small, popular silvery fish that smells like fresh cucumber - after drilling a hole in the ice, they create vibrations to attract the roughly 20-centimeter (8-inch) long fish that ultimately get entangled in their nets. (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Winter in Lithuania means spending weekends on frozen lakes while trying to attract a silvery fish that smells like fresh cucumber.

Lithuanians love smelt and use vibrations to lure the small, slippery creature into nets through fishing holes drilled through the ice.

Two smelt-fishing commemorative coins were issued last month by the central bank of the country that is sandwiched between Belarus, Latvia, Poland and Russia’s Kaliningrad region.

Standing on Lusiai Lake north of the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, smelt-seeker Nerijus Grusnius says it’s been a good season for fishing this year.

Reviving traditional smelt fishing methods, people in Lithuania sing and hammer the ice with wooden mallets to create the enticing vibrations.

The ice covering the lake must be at least 16 centimeters (6.4 inches) thick for people to navigate safely while loaded down with fishing gear. Last week, it reached 22 centimeters, or 8.8 inches.

“It was a bliss,” Grusnius said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.