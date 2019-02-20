Lara Spirit, aged 22 from Chichester, a remain in the European Union supporter and member of the “Our Future, Our Choice” (OFOC) young people against Brexit organisation campaigning for a People’s Vote second referendum on Britain’s EU membership, poses for photographs after taking part in a protest against a blindfold Brexit on Parliament Square opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Lara believes a People’s Vote second referendum would be the best way forward. Britain voted to leave Europe in a referendum more than two years ago, but Parliament has been unable to agree on a withdrawal arrangement, prompting some calls for a delay or even a cancellation of the split. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

LONDON — Few issues in recent years have generated the passion in Britain that the Brexit situation has, and the colorful debate has spilled over from Parliament to the grounds outside, traditionally a marketplace for ideas, protests and rallies.

It is here that the true believers gather each day to try to influence lawmakers, call attention to their cause, and bring new supporters into the fold. Some have been coming for weeks and months to make their case as to whether Britain should stay inside the European Union or leave on March 29, as planned.

Britain voted to leave in a referendum more than two years ago, and the date of Britain’s departure has been set, but Parliament has been unable to agree on a withdrawal arrangement agreed to by Prime Minister Theresa May in two years of talks with EU counterparts.

That’s led to doubts about whether Britain will be ready to leave the EU next month, prompting some calls for a delay or even a cancellation of the split. Emotions are running high as momentous decisions near.

