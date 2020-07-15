For now, the ruling is a major blow to E.U. antitrust regulators’ efforts to police individual countries that lure companies to their territories with low tax rates. E.U. antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager has built an international reputation for her aggressive moves against the business practices of tech giants, many of which have set up their European operations in low-tax nations such as Ireland and Luxembourg.

“We will carefully study the judgment and reflect on possible next steps,” Vestager said in a statement. “All companies should pay their fair share of tax.”

The European Commission issued the back tax fine in 2016, saying that Ireland gave Apple unfair advantages and violated E.U. state-aid rules when it offered the tax breaks for Apple between 2003 and 2015. The arrangement, the antitrust officials said, allowed Apple to pay a tax rate of less than 1 percent.

The General Court said that the European Commission failed to meet legal standards that Apple was granted illegal subsidies.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the time that the collection effort was “total political crap,” and it drew frustration from Dublin, Cupertino and Washington, where even some skeptics of Apple’s tax reduction efforts said that the money should be going to the U.S. government, not Ireland’s.

The 2016 tax ruling was Vestager’s first banner tax case against global corporations, and she followed it with action against Amazon, Starbucks and others. Her aggressive enforcement efforts earned her the “tax lady” moniker from President Trump, as he complained about E.U. policies toward U.S. businesses.

If the European Commission decides to challenge the ruling, the case will be heard by the top E.U. court, the European Court of Justice. The process could take three or four years.

The Irish Department of Finance said Wednesday that it welcomed the appeals court’s decision.