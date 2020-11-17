“Telemetry data analyses are in progress to determine the cause of this failure,” the agency said in a short statement, adding that it planned to provide further details at a news conference Tuesday.
“We deeply apologise towards our customers,” Arianespace chief executive Stephane Israel said on Twitter.
The Vega rocket was carrying Spain’s first optical imaging satellite, called SEOSAT-Ingenio, and the French TARANIS satellite, to observe events in Earth’s atmosphere.
