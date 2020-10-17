By Associated PressOctober 17, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDTBAKU, Azerbaijan — Armenia and Azerbaijan announce a new attempt to establish a cease-fire in their conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy