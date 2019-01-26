YEREVAN, Armenia — A leader of a small political party in Armenia has died in prison after going on a hunger strike nearly two months ago.

The Armenian prison service said 51-year-old Mher Yegiazarian died early Saturday, 52 days after he started his hunger strike.

Yegiazarian was vice president of a political party formed last summer, the Armenian Eagles: United Armenia.

He was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with extorting sums of up to $10,000 that authorities alleged were used as bribes for obtaining employment or other services.

Yegiazarian denied the charges.

He went on the hunger strike the day after his arrest.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.