By Associated PressSeptember 27, 2020 at 3:14 AM EDTYEREVAN, Armenia — Armenia’s military says it shot down 2 Azerbaijani helicopters in fighting around separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy