A person dressed as British Prime Minister Theresa May at a "Brexit Fudge" pop-up shop organized by pro-Europe activists Best for Britain outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday Dec. 10, 2018. (Tim Ireland/AP)

British Prime Minister Theresa May was huddling with her cabinet Monday and making emergency conference calls as speculation swirled that she was prepared to delay Tuesday’s historic vote in Parliament on her unpopular Brexit deal.

May’s withdrawal agreement with the European Union was headed toward a vote on Tuesday evening in the House of Commons, where most political odd-makers predicted ignominious defeat for the prime minister.

Much of the weekend debate focused on how badly May’s “honorable compromise” of deal would be crushed in parliament — and which Conservative party hopefuls might be plotting to replace her.

British political reporters said Monday that May would likely announce a delay that afternoon, when she speaks to Parliament.

There has been no official word from 10 Downing Street on the delay. One of May’s spokespersons was briefing reporters just moments before the first tweets began to circulate that the vote was off.

May’s cabinet ministers also spent the weekend assuring the public that the vote would not be delayed.

A top Brexiteer and possible aspirant for May’s job, the Environment Secretary Michael Gove told the BBC’s Monday morning news show the vote would go ahead as planned.

Speculation over a possible delay comes just hours after the European Union’s highest court ruled on Monday that Britain could unilaterally reverse its decision to split from the 28-nation political bloc, in a ruling that gave a boost to anti-Brexit campaigners.

The decision made clear that Britain has the ability to reverse itself any time before the March 29 deadline to leave the European Union.

There had been a legal question about whether a reversal would require the consent of the other 27 E.U. members, but the binding decision made clear that little stands in London’s way — should it want to return.

“The United Kingdom is free to revoke unilaterally the notification of its intention to withdraw from the E.U.,” the European Court of Justice said in its announcement.

Speculation over Brexit vote delay sent the British pound sterling plummeting to its lowest level in 18 months.

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, wrote, “If rumours of a delay are correct, it will be pathetic cowardice by a PM and government that have run out of road and now need to get out of the way.”

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, said that the deal was “so disastrous” that the government had “taken the desperate step of delaying its own vote at the eleventh hour.”

Steve Baker, a Tory member of parliament who supports a hard Brexit, said the terms of May’s deal were “so bad that they didn’t dare put it to Parliament for a vote. This isn’t the mark of a stable government or a strong plan.”

If there is indeed a delay, May and her negotiators will likely head to Brussels for a last-ditch effort to try to write a deal that her own party can support.

May’s Brexit deal has been roundly criticized for tying Britain to E.U. rules and regulations for years to come. Hardcore Brexiteers say it turns Britain into a “vassal state,” and “rule taker versus a rule maker,” forever tied to Brussels but with little say.

May has stressed that her deal does allow Britain to control its own immigration levels, which was a driving force in the Brexit vote in June 2016. But the compromise half-in, half-out approach taken by May could limit Britain’s ability to make ambitious free-trade deals outside of the continental bloc, as President Trump recently asserted.

