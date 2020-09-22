“Despite the massive restrictions on public life to contain the COVID-19 pandemic since March 17, the number of anti-Semitic incidences was just under the level for the first half of 2019,” said RIAS, which documented 458 incidents for the same period last year.
The findings released Tuesday come amid concern nationwide about the issue.
RIAS’s count includes six physical attacks, 25 incidents of property damage, 20 threats, 58 incidents of anti-Semitic propaganda, and 301 counts of malicious behavior, such as giving the stiff-armed Nazi salute.
