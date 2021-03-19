But in a sign of more potential difficulties ahead, French Health Minister Olivier Véran said the country’s health advisory body had only recommended a resumption of AstraZeneca vaccinations for people aged 55 or older. The new guidance came only weeks after the same authority lifted an earlier recommendation that only adults under 65 should receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In another development that could preview additional questions for countries that have resumed AstraZenenca vaccinations, Denmark, Sweden and Norway said they would not immediately follow. “We need time to get to the bottom of this,” Soren Brostrom, director of the Danish Health Authority, said Friday.

Contradictory political messaging in Europe, a series of mishaps and negative PR related to manufacturer AstraZeneca and a months-long public debate over the vaccine’s efficacy against variants have ingrained a degree of skepticism in Europe that will be hard to dispel.

According to a poll by the Elabe Institute published this week, almost 60 percent of the French said they do not trust the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, compared to 25 percent who said the same about the BioNTech-Pfizer shot.

The survey was conducted early this week, after the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine had been suspended across many European countries following reports of rare blood clots.

After days of analyses, the European drug regulator, EMA, concluded Thursday that the AstraZeneca benefits far outweigh the risks, paving the way for a resumption of vaccinations. But in an assessment that could complicate the process, the EMA also said it could not rule out a link to a small number of rare and unusual blood clot cases.

France’s independent health advisory body cited the EMA’s conclusion on Friday, saying that the analysis had “identified a possible increased risk” for under 55 years old people, and recommended the vaccine’s continued use only for people aged 55 or over.

French authorities said guidance on how to proceed with people under 55 who already received a first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be shared soon.

Unlike many of its European neighbors, Britain did not suspend vaccinations this week.

“The Oxford jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is safe — the thing that isn’t safe is catching covid — which is why it’s so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday, indicating that he would also get the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.

Almost 40 percent of the British population is already partially vaccinated, compared to 8.4 percent in Italy, Germany and France.

As continental Europe lags behind on vaccinations, it is facing a third wave of the virus, accelerated by the coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

The French prime minister on Thursday announced that Paris and several other parts of the country would enter a new lockdown Friday night, amid a surge in hospitalizations. The lockdown measures are expected to be in place for four weeks, with travel from regions under lockdown restricted, and nonessential businesses closed.

To avoid having to impose another lockdown, France sought to speed up vaccinations in recent weeks, deploying additional vaccine doses to hot spots, including to the Paris region — the economic heart of the country where almost a fifth of the French population lives.

But France’s efforts to ramp up vaccinations — still hampered by a supply crunch and public weariness of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine — may have been too little, too late.

The number of new coronavirus cases in the French capital region has surged sharply in recent weeks to now over 400 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days — more than three times higher than the current U.S. rate.

In Italy, where the rate has reached more than 260 new cases, new lockdown restrictions came into effect on Monday.

Germany’s rate is still far lower — with about 100 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days. But Health Minister Jens Spahn said this week that the worsening outlook could prompt a renewed tightening of rules.