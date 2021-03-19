But for many Europeans, the stoppage amplified doubts about a vaccine that has already faced months of contention related to its clinical trials and rollout.

“The anxiety and fear are great,” said Donatella Di Carlo, 49, a primary schoolteacher, who was among the thousands of people in Rome with an appointment Friday for the AstraZeneca jab. Di Carlo said she only decided to accept it because the risks of the virus — at a time when variants were spreading across the country — felt higher than those posed by the vaccine.

“My family doctor insisted I take it,” Di Carlo said. “She said it would be more dangerous not to take it.”

In a sign of more potential difficulties ahead, French Health Minister Olivier Véran said the country’s health advisory body had only recommended a resumption of AstraZeneca vaccinations for people aged 55 or older. The new guidance came only weeks after the same authority lifted an earlier recommendation that only adults under 65 should receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In another development that could preview additional questions for countries that have resumed AstraZenenca vaccinations, Denmark, Sweden and Norway said they would not immediately follow. “We need time to get to the bottom of this,” Soren Brostrom, director of the Danish Health Authority, said Friday.

The World Health Organization gave another endorsement of the vaccine on Friday, saying that it had a “tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths across the world.” The WHO said it was “not certain” that rare blood clotting events had a link to the vaccine.

Contradictory political messaging in Europe, a series of mishaps and negative PR related to manufacturer AstraZeneca and a months-long public debate over the vaccine’s efficacy against variants have ingrained a degree of skepticism in Europe that will be hard to dispel.

According to a poll by the Elabe Institute published this week, almost 60 percent of the French said they do not trust the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, compared to 25 percent who said the same about the BioNTech-Pfizer shot.

The survey was conducted early this week, after the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine had been suspended across many European countries following reports of rare blood clots.

After days of analyses, the European drug regulator, EMA, concluded Thursday that the AstraZeneca benefits far outweigh the risks, paving the way for a resumption of vaccinations. But in an assessment that could complicate the process, the EMA also said it could not rule out a link to a small number of rare and unusual blood clot cases.

France’s independent health advisory body cited the EMA’s conclusion on Friday, saying that the analysis had “identified a possible increased risk” for under 55 years old people, and recommended the vaccine’s continued use only for people aged 55 or over.

French authorities said guidance on how to proceed with people under 55 who already received a first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be shared soon.

Unlike many of its European neighbors, Britain did not suspend vaccinations this week.

“The Oxford jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is safe — the thing that isn’t safe is catching covid — which is why it’s so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday, indicating that he would also get the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.

Almost 40 percent of the British population is already partially vaccinated, compared to 8.4 percent in Italy, Germany and France.

European countries will not be able to reach their vaccination targets without reliance on AstraZeneca, which is the cheapest and easiest to store among those already approved by the bloc. A week ago, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had chosen to announce the country’s revised vaccination strategy at a Red Cross inoculation site constructed in an airport long-term parking lot. The site was giving out only AstraZeneca jabs.

“A place of hope,” Draghi called the facility.

But Friday, as it resumed offering the shot, people said they were nervous. They described days spent scrolling through social media, trying to make sense of media reports, talking to spouses and friends, consulting with family doctors about whether to accept the jab. Those who’d come had decided the risks were worth it. But several said they knew friends or colleagues whose minds had been changed by the stoppage and confusion.

“Aren’t you afraid?” a student had asked junior high teacher Francesca Raso, 40, hours before she came to the airport.

“I don’t know if I’ll be sick or what will happen,” she said. “But clearly I have to do it.” Teaching her class via Zoom, with the region encompassing Rome again in lockdown, she told her students vaccination was an individual duty to help society “move forward.”

“I am doing this with conviction,” she said, “accepting the risks.”

The people who had appointments Friday were mostly midcareer workers — teachers, airport personnel and law enforcement. Antonio Babbo, a human resources worker for the airline Alitalia, said Europe’s “incremental” blunders, and a general lack of transparency, had made him worried.

“I’m only getting it because I feel like it might be a work-related handicap not to have it,” Babbo said.

In Berlin, Albrecht Broemme, the head of Berlin’s vaccination program, said that it was hard to see the impact of the pause and blood clot concerns on vaccine uptake – only those who want to be vaccinated organize appointments. He said that the city had missed doing about 6,000 shots due to the pause.

“Even one vaccination is a small step,” he said.

While the age groups being given AstraZeneca varied state-to-state in Germany on Friday, in Berlin the only change was that patients were given an extra warning to seek medical assistance if they had side effects for more than four days.

“On one side, I’m quite happy there’s no change,” Broemme said of the decision to press on with AstraZeneca vaccines. The inoculation from the British-Swedish company currently makes up the steadiest supply, he said.

“On the other side I’m quite astonished with these decisions.”

As continental Europe lags behind on vaccinations, it is facing a third wave of the virus, accelerated by the coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

The French prime minister on Thursday announced that Paris and several other parts of the country would enter a new lockdown Friday night, amid a surge in hospitalizations. The lockdown measures are expected to be in place for four weeks, with travel from regions under lockdown restricted, and nonessential businesses closed.

To avoid having to impose another lockdown, France sought to speed up vaccinations in recent weeks, deploying additional vaccine doses to hot spots, including to the Paris region — the economic heart of the country where almost a fifth of the French population lives.

But France’s efforts to ramp up vaccinations — still hampered by a supply crunch and public weariness of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine — may have been too little, too late.

The number of new coronavirus cases in the French capital region has surged sharply in recent weeks to now over 400 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days — more than three times higher than the current U.S. rate.

In Italy, where the rate has reached more than 260 new cases, new lockdown restrictions came into effect on Monday.

Germany’s rate is still far lower — with about 100 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days. But Health Minister Jens Spahn said this week that the worsening outlook could prompt a renewed tightening of rules.