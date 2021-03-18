But the ramifications stretch much further. Easier to store and handle than other products on the market, the offering from AstraZeneca, which developers have said will be distributed on a not-for-profit basis, is a major tool in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus in developing countries.

Any health concerns could have a major impact. Even if there is deemed to be no link to blood clots, experts say the damage has been done, with trust in the vaccine already impacted in Europe and further afield.

AstraZeneca say that the 37 blood clotting incidents reported among the 17 million shots given in Europe are far lower than to be expected in the normal population.

Experts from the European regulator agree, but say that their investigation is focused on a small number of normally extremely rare brain clots that have been reported in countries including Germany and Norway following vaccinations, including in younger people and notably among women.

The World Health Organization has said that it believes that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks, and while the European Medicines Agency agrees, it maintains that the highly unusual clotting incidents did warrant further investigation.

“The primary assessment is a vigorous scientific assessment, looking at all the available evidence, to see whether the evidence would suggest a causal link between these very rare but serious events that we’ve seen and vaccination, or whether they are coincidental,” Peter Arlett, the head of safety monitoring for the EMA, said in a news conference Tuesday.

If it is decided there is a causal link to the vaccine, then there will then be a “very careful consideration” of whether something put those patients at particular risk, he said.

Germany says that among the 1.6 million doses of the vaccine administered, it has detected eight cases of a rare type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis which occurs in a vein in the brain. As AstraZeneca was not initially approved for use in people over the age of 65 in the country, most of those that have received the shot are younger people.

The German Health Ministry says that incidence rate is higher than you’d expect in the normal population and they’d normally expect to see only around one case in a group that size. Given the seriousness of the condition, they were left little choice but to pause until there was an expert review.

Norway has reported four similar cases after administering 130,000 doses of the vaccine.

“We have now four cases with low platelet counts, thrombosis and internal bleeding and two of these patients are now dead,” said Steinar Madsen, medical director at Norwegian Medicines Agency. “All of these four persons were less than 50 years.”

He described the type of blood clot as very rare. “What I can say is that this picture with low platelet counts, blood clots and internal bleeding is very unusual,” he said. “Even experts have not seen cases directly similar to this.”

But there has been fierce push back from some parts of the scientific community, particularly in Britain, where 11 million doses of AstraZeneca have been administered and regulators say they do not see an issue.

Phil Bryan, head of vaccine safety at the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the British regulator, said there is nothing to suggest that the vaccine is the cause of the clotting incidents.

“Blood clots can occur naturally and are not uncommon,” he said. In Britain, the number of blood clots reported after having the vaccine is not greater than the number that would have occurred naturally, he said.

“We are working closely with international counterparts in understanding the global safety experience of COVID-19 vaccines and on the rapid sharing of safety data and reports,” he added, urging people to still go out and get their vaccinations.

Even before the concerns over blood clots, AstraZeneca had been suffering from an image problem in Europe. Trial data came under fire from the scientific community, while there was also confusion over dosing and efficacy rates.

“Even if it turns out that the vaccine is harmless for most, it will unfortunately not be easy to rebuild trust,” Ulrich Weigeldt, chairman of the German Association of General Practitioners, told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland on Thursday.