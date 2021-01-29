German Health Minister Jens Spahn said he expected the AstraZeneca vaccine to be approved Friday, but not without some “restrictions.”

Brussels was expected to release further details in an afternoon news conference. Germany already announced on Thursday that it would recommend that the vaccine only be used in people under 65.

The United States is waiting for further trial data before authorization, whereas Britain and India have authorized it for all adults.

Europe’s regulatory decision comes amid a furious fight between the E.U. and the British-Swedish company. AstraZeneca has said its vaccine deliveries to the E.U. would fall short by as much as 60 percent this quarter, after problems at a manufacturing site in Belgium. The E.U. has responded with threats of legal action and export controls.

European governments are under pressure as they face a surging coronavirus outbreak, increasingly driven by the more contagious variant of the virus first identified in Britain.

The E.U. had sought to hedge its bets by preordering multiple vaccines — some say, not enough. It has authorized two others at this point: the offerings by Pfizer-BioNTech and by Moderna.

But limited supply has meant that, while strict lockdown orders remain in effect in many countries, inoculation campaigns have ground to a halt in certain regions. Less than 2 percent of the E.U.’s 450 million inhabitants has received a shot — and many in that group have only gotten the first of two doses.

In a news conference Friday, Spahn said Germany is facing “a few hard weeks” of vaccine shortages.

“We are living in and with the biggest crisis since World War II,” he said, but added a note of optimism. “This crisis is a challenge for each of us, for science, for politics, for society. Many people are suffering from the current situation and yes, many are also frustrated, frustrated because the vaccine is very scarce.”

AstraZeneca’s chief executive officer Pascal Soriot has said that the company is not legally obligated to supply the expected amount to Europe and only committed to making its “best effort” in the contract.

But Brussels wants the company to share supply from British production sites, publishing its contract with the pharmaceutical firm on Friday to argue that it was obliged to. So far, AstraZeneca’s supplies to Britain have not been disrupted.

The E.U.’s contract with AstraZeneca is for 300 million doses, with the option for 100 million more. The vaccine was expected to make up the bulk of E.U. supplies in the first quarter for the year.

The bloc has purchased 160 million doses of Moderna, enough to vaccinate 80 million people. Brussels has also recently boosted its initial order with Pfizer and BioNTech to allow it to buy up to 600 million doses.

A decision from Europe to limit the AstraZeneca vaccine’s use would throw additional scrutiny on the British decision to approve the vaccine for use across all age groups.

Europe’s medical authority has given a conditional marketing approval for its vaccines, rather the speedier emergency authorization given by Britain. Its officials say that involves a deeper look at the data.

According to a breakdown of the trial data released by Germany’s vaccination committee, one person among the 341 people over 65 that received the AstraZeneca vaccination was infected with coronavirus. There was also just one person infected in the control group of 319 people over 65 that was not given the vaccine.

Due to the “small number” of study participants above the age of 65, “no statement can be made about the efficacy and safety for older people,” it said.

AstraZeneca has said it deems the vaccine to be effective in older people, as all those involved in the trial showed antibodies after the second dose.

Given the restrictions on its use in Germany, Berlin has said that it will use the 3 million doses of AstraZeneca it expects to get next month to inoculate younger people within high priority groups, such as medical workers.

There were some indications that the dispute between Europe and AstraZeneca over supplies might be easing on Friday, as Spahn said that a new offer from the company to supply extra doses despite the production issues “creates trust.”

However, Reuters reported that some E.U. officials are still dissatisfied with the figure, which falls short of the promised supply.

“What I think is important to see,” said Spahn, is “the way out of the pandemic of the century has begun.”

He pointed that the fact that three vaccines are available in Europe only a year after the outbreak began is a “unique success story in medicine.”