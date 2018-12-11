BRUSSELS — At least two people were killed and eight people were wounded Tuesday evening in a shooting near a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, and the shooter was still on the loose, according to French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

The city center was locked down as authorities tried to locate the assailant, whose hail of gunfire produced panic in the eastern French city that hosts France’s largest Christmas market. Local police said residents should avoid the area near their headquarters.

“Our security and rescue services are mobilized,” Castaner said on Twitter. He was on his way to Strasbourg to monitor the situation in person.

At least one wounded person could be seen being evacuated on a stretcher through the narrow cobblestoned streets of the city center, which was packed with tourists and residents on Tuesday night. The European Parliament was also in session in Strasbourg on Tuesday, adding to the crowds in the city.

“We still don’t know the motive. The police have identified the shooter and are searching for him,” Strasbourg Mayor Roland Ries told the LCI news network.

Castaner said the suspect had a criminal record.



Rescue teams work at the scene of shooting in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday. (Vincent Kessler/Reuters)

Witnesses interviewed on French television described a single hail of bullets in the frigid Strasbourg night, around 8 p.m. One unidentified restaurant owner said he heard the shooting, ran in front of his establishment and saw a prone body lying outside on the ground. Many shops in the city center closed their doors and hid their frightened customers inside.

European Christmas markets have become targets for terrorism in recent years, and one in Berlin was struck in 2016 when a truck plowed through a crowd, killing 12. That year, several arrests were made in November in Strasbourg, and city authorities threatened to cancel the market if it received serious threats.

Although France has been on high alert since terrorist attacks in November 2015, there have been few attacks this year.

Instead, headlines have been dominated by weeks of political protests, some of them violent, as yellow-vested activists have taken to the streets to protest the economic policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

Read more

At least 12 dead as truck rams crowd in Berlin Christmas market

After Berlin attack, Europe ponders new security protections for holiday markets

Why are the ‘yellow vests’ still protesting in France? His name is Macron.

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news