Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya said a Syrian man was killed while six people were hurt from the floods in the low-income neighborhood.
They included three children, Syrian refugees aged 2, 3 and 5, who were rescued from a basement apartment where they were trapped, the Istanbul governor’s office said. The children were hospitalized but were not in any serious condition.
The private DHA news agency showed firefighters breaking through another basement window in Esenyurt. It was not immediately known if anyone was trapped.
At least five other districts were also affected by the storm, the governor’s office said.
On Monday, flash floods caused by torrential rains hit the town of Kestel, in nearby Bursa province, killing five people. A sixth person is reported missing.
