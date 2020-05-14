There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said the attack was the work of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a more than three-decade-old insurgency in Turkey’s southeast region.
The PKK is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. The conflict has led to the loss of tens of thousands lives since it started in 1984.
The Van governor’s office said an operation has been launched to catch the assailants.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.