More than 1 million people arrived in Europe in 2015, mostly Syrian refugees. Greece and Italy were overwhelmed. The arrivals sparked a political crisis as nations bickered over who should take charge.
In response, the EU came up with short-term emergency measures and funds. Greece has received around 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion). Italy has received around 1 billion ($1.1 billion).
